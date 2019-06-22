Mahindra Finance and Manulife form asset management joint venture

Company has entered into a joint venture with Toronto-based group to expand the depth and breadth of fund offerings and in

The 51:49 joint venture brings together Mahindra's domestic market strength focused on meeting customer needs with Manulife's global wealth and capabilities in servicing the needs of Asian consumers, across developed and developing markets.

operates as John Hancock in the United States, providing wealth and and for individuals, groups and institutions around the world with assets under management and administration of over 849 billion dollars (about Rs 58.98 lakh crore).

AMC, a subsidiary of & Mahindra Financial Services, offers nine different investment schemes with annualised average assets under management at Rs 5,019 crore and over 1.6 lakh customer accounts from 400 cities.

"Our experience shows that there is a tremendous appetite for and potential for growth in these markets," said Ashutosh Bishnoi, of Mahindra AMC. "Manulife's on the ground experience in global emerging markets will help to cater to the needs of the developing Indian retail fund market," he said in a statement.

is the only company from to be listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in the emerging market category. The is a 20.7 billion dollar federation of and employs over 2.4 lakh people across 100 countries.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)