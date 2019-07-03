Mahua Moitra lashes out at media over plagiarism allegations

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday lashed out at the media after her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha attracted charges of plagiarism.

She quoted American commentator Martin Longman's tweet and said, "right-wing a**holes seem to be similar in every country." Longman refers to the poster in US Holocaust Museum, and she also sourced that poster during her speech, said Moitra.

"I quoted Dr. Lawrence Britt's seven signs of fascism in my speech and told everyone that seven of these signs are applicable to a country like India as well," she added.

In her 'fascism' speech Moitra lambasted the Modi government, which drew a lot of praise on the social media.

