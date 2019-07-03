There should not be any kind of training for terrorists in India: MoS for Home Affairs Reddy

A day after Union Home Ministry said that banned terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh is using some madrasas in West Bengal for radicalisation, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that there should not be any kind of training for terrorists in India.

"Be it a madrasa or any other place, there shouldn't be training for terrorists anywhere in India," he said.

"The Indian government is working with zero tolerance against terrorism and will continue doing that. Be it Pakistan border or India, we will work towards wiping out terrorism from the country," said Reddy.

When asked about sedition law in India, he said: "Traitors should definitely be taken under custody."

Speaking to ANI about change in the name of West Bengal, MoS for Home Affairs Reddy said: "We haven't received any such proposal as yet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)