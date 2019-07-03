Motilal Vora rejects reports of his appointment as interim Congress president

Senior Congress leader c on Wednesday rejected reports of him being appointed as the interim Congress president after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the coveted party post.

"I have no information regarding me being made the interim president of the party," Vora told ANI here.

He praised Rahul Gandhi's role in the Congress and said the latter did a commendable job.

"Rahul Gandhi offered to resign on May 25 in the meeting of Congress Working Committee, but the members of the CWC unanimously rejected his proposal as they knew him being the president was important for the party. The role he played in campaigning for the party was very important in all the states during Lok Sabha elections," Vora said.

He added that a meeting of the CWC would be called up soon to decide the future course of action.

"A meeting of the CWC will be called to discuss the next step. The General Secretary of the organisation will call a meeting soon," Vora said.

Earlier today, Gandhi said that he was no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay. I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017.

He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)