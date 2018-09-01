Major Gogoi case: Petitioner calls for thorough investigation

Human rights activist and petitioner in the Leetul case Ahsan Untoo on Saturday sought a proper investigation into the matter to explore the angle. He also informed that the (CoI) has ordered the police to investigate the case and submit a detailed report by September 18.

"Today we have argued that no proper investigation has been done on the fake ID that created and also wanted to know the role of in the case. We want a proper investigation to explore if there is a angle. Court has agreed with us and ordered the police to investigate and submit a detailed report by September 18," he told ANI.

Earlier, the CoI had found guilty in the hotel altercation case and came to a conclusion that the facts on the ground are against him, and sought disciplinary action against Major Gogoi.

The court had held him accountable for violating the official policy of fraternising with a local woman and for being absent from the place of duty while on active service in an operational area.

On May 23, Major Gogoi was detained by the police from a hotel in following an altercation. The argument erupted when Major Gogoi, who was allegedly trying to enter the hotel with a woman, was barred from doing so.

of had said that Major Gogoi would be given "exemplary punishment" if found guilty.

Major Gogoi first made headlines in April last year, when he tied a civilian to the bonnet of his vehicle as a "human shield" and drove through Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam during the constituency by-elections. He was later awarded the chief's 'Commendation Card.

