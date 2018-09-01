PM Modi to unveil book on Naidu's 1 year as VP tomorrow

Modi will release a book on the first year of M. as the of and of

The 245-page book with seven chapters titled 'Moving On.Moving Forward: A Year In Office' with 465 illustrations, brings out of engagement on four key issues with various stakeholders across the country and is in alignment with the mission of a new in the making.

Setting the context of his journey in a new role as the Vice President, Naidu, in an article in the book, quoted from Rigveda: "May we unswervingly follow the path of and Look at the bees move constantly to gather honey from the flowers. Look at the indefatigable Sun shining so bright and constantly on the move without having a wink of sleep. You must always keep moving, always keep moving". He elaborated on this in a chapter titled 'Retired from politics but not from public life'.

The stated in the book that his mission of exploring and shaping public discourse over four key issues took him on extensive travels across the country, since he was sworn in on August 11 last year. He identified these core issues as - unrealised demographic dividend, need for an effective ecosystem for farmers to thrive and bridge the rural-urban divide, orienting scientific advancements to better the lives of the people and enhancing public awareness about the rich Indian heritage and inculcating pride in the country's pluralistic, inclusive, harmonious worldview.

records in the book the excitement over his new role: "I have assumed the office of the at what seems like an interesting moment in the country's history. It is indeed a time of daunting challenges and a time of limitless opportunities. It is a time when the country is moving forward and I feel privileged to be in this position to serve the country and its people in a new role. It is a moment when the resolute political will to transform the country is finding resonance with the people. Clearly, there are many more miles to go. We must, as a nation, move on. We must move forward with persistence".

Referring to his role as the of the Rajya Sabha, further said that his dream was to facilitate meaningful debates in which members express their learned and considered views. He noted his disappointment over the first two sessions of the House he presided but said with optimism the new tidings witnessed during the monsoon session that concluded earlier this month.

The book also contains a detailed chapter on various initiatives taken by him as of and refers to the rapidly- expanding viewership of TV.

Former prime ministers Deve Gowda and Dr Manmohan Singh, Sumitra Mahajan, Union Ministers and and of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad are expected to attend the launch event on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)