Chhattisgarh: 1 jawan killed in IED blast

One jawan was killed and three others were injured in an (IED) blast here on Saturday.

The four jawans from (DRG) were injured in the IED blast in Sukma's Kerlapal area, after which they were rushed to the hospital. However, one among the injured personnel succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking about the incident, Sukma's of Police, Shalabh Sinha said, "Four Jawans were injured during an IED blast which happened when the DRD team was out on a search. One Jawan has succumbed to his injury. The three injured jawans are being said to be out of danger now. They will be shifted to a better hospital after preliminary cure".

On August 2, (Anti-Naxal Operations) DM Awasthi said that a total of 137 security personnel had lost their lives in "Naxal-related incidents" during the last two-and-a-half years.

