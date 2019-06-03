Make public all govt record on Operation Blue Star: DSGMC

Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday asked the to tender "unqualified apology" to the for 'Operation Blue Star' carried out by the government headed by in 1984.

In a statement, he said that it was most unfortunate to see that even 35 years after the attack, successive governments at the Centre have failed to apologise to the Sikh community for "causing them wounds which have never healed till date".

Sirsa said that people worldwide wanted to know the real reasons He said that what happened behind the curtains should be known to people. He added that how the then government led by evolved circumstances leading to attack and how she conspired, all information related with this operation should be made public.

He said that not only 'Operation Blue Star' was executed against but thousands of were killed in and other cities of the country in 1984. He said that during all these 33 years no one was punished by the successive governments at the Centre and it was only after NDA government assumed power that guilty like Sajjan Kumar were sent behind bars.

