Congress expels AP Abdullakutty for praising PM Modi

The Kerala Pradesh Committee has expelled party leader for praising Narendra

After the action against him, Abdullakutty told media here, "It is sad news. I expected it from Mullappally Ramachandran (KPCC President). I'm not an opportunist. I am a person who took a stand on developmental issues."

Abdullakutty had last week heaped praises on the and said that while criticising the latter one should not forget his work for the country's poor.

In a post, Abdullakutty said that the BJP's landslide victory in the recently concluded elections is the affirmation of the people's faith in Modi's vision and policies.

Abdullakutty had met the same fate when he was suspended from CPM in 2009 for praising who was then the of Later, he joined and was elected to the in 2011.

"It is an acceptance of Narendra Modi's developmental agenda. The secret behind his popularity is (that) he has used Gandhian values in his governance. said that when you frame a policy, you remember the poorest man you met in your life. has done it promptly," he wrote on

Hailing Modi government's schemes, the former CPM said that the provided toilets to 9.16 crore and LPG connection to 6 crore families.

He said: "(One) should not forget these realities while criticising

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)