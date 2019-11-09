Malaika Arora shares a heartfelt post on son Arhaan's 17th birthday

Actor Malaika Arora who is famous for her ethereal outfits and beauty, wished her son Arhaan on his 17th birthday by sharing a collage of stunning pictures featuring them both on social media on Saturday.

The 46-year-old model shared a special heartfelt message on Instagram expressing her love for her son as she wonders how her baby boy turned 17.

"N jus like that my baby boy turns 17..... our firstborn . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving, understanding and sensible. LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it," she captioned the birthday post.

In one picture, Malaika is seen holding little toddler Arhaan in her arms while in the other picture, Arhaan can be seen as a 17-year-old grown-up posing with his mother.

Arhaan's father Arbaaz Khan also wished the teenager by posting his picture on Instagram and captioned it as "17 today".

