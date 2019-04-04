Changes for 2020 Olympic Tennis event announced by ITF

-
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Wednesday (local time) announced changes to match formats for the 2020 Olympic Tennis event.
The men's singles gold medal match will now be played as best-of-three tiebreak sets rather than best-of-five-sets.
This change to the men's singles final will align with the other matches in the men's and women's singles events, all of which will be played as best-of-three tiebreak sets.
A further change was announced for doubles events, the men's and women's doubles matches will now feature a match tiebreak to 10 points when the score is tied at one-set all.
This format is already being used in the mixed doubles event.
"These amendments reduce concerns of overplay for players who reach the latter stages of all three events -- singles, doubles, and mixed doubles," the ITF said in a statement.
Olympics 2020 will take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020, in Tokyo, Japan.
