Malaysia Open: Srikanth Kidambi advances, PV Sindhu loses

Srikanth Kidambi defeated Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab by 21-11, 21- 15 to enter in the men's singles quarterfinal in the ongoing Malaysia Open here on Thursday.
The 26-year old started with a 6-2 lead and then went on with the same performance to secure the first set. Kidambi remained consistent in the second set as well and finished the game by winning two straight sets.
Meanwhile, PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Malaysia Open as she faced a defeat to South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun.
Sindhu did give a tough competition in the first set as she got a 13-10 lead but could not continue her form as Hyun made a strong comeback to win the set to 18-21.
However, the situation was not the same in the second set as Hyun dominated throughout and helpless Sindhu was thrashed by 7-21.
