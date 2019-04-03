Mamata is 'speedbreaker' in West Bengal's development, says Modi

Charging the Trinamool (TMC) government with stalling central schemes for the uplift of the poor, on Wednesday termed Chief Minister as the 'speed breaker' in the state's development.

Modi said he was waiting for the "speed breaker" to go to allow development to gather pace in

"There is a speed breaker in whom you know by the name of 'Didi'. This 'Didi' is the speed-breaker in your development," said while referring to Banerjee at his first rally in the state after the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

Claiming that Banerjee blocked programmes for the uplift of the poor, Modi said that the TMC supremo did not allow the people to benefit from the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"I ensured speedy development took place across the country. But, the same did not happen here. Development at a fast pace here is difficult. I am waiting for this 'speed breaker' to go so that development can gather speed," said.

Continuing his tirade against the TMC supremo, Modi asserted, "Didi is not at all concerned about the poor. If she wants to indulge in politics over the poor, then how can she fight to eliminate poverty? The same thing applies for and the Communists. Didi has put a brake in the welfare of over 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal."

Taking on over its poll promise to review the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Modi described the law as a "shield" for the security forces in their fight against terror, and accused the grand old party of giving a proposal to make them defenceless.

"The AFSPA is a shield for our country's armed forces. But, Congress wants to snatch away this shield. They want to break the morale of our forces. They want our forces to be defenceless...their hands and feet tied," he said.

also accused Congress of sympathising with after the air strikes in Balakot. "I gave full freedom to our armed forces to give a befitting reply to the terrorists. In Balakot, they did so. But after the strikes, some started crying here when people were to cry there."

While the "pain" was supposed to be felt in Pakistan, "more pain" was experienced in Kolkata, Modi said while taking a jibe at Banerjee for demanding proof of the air strikes.

Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal will be held in all the seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)