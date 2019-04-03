Congress doesn't have audacity to review AFSPA

Hitting out at over its poll promise of reviewing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Shah on Wednesday said that the grand old party does not have the "audacity" to go against the armed forces.

"The in its manifesto said they will review the AFSPA. I want to tell that your party does not have the audacity to go against our armed forces. BJP is standing tall with our soldiers," he said at a public rally here.

In reference to the Balakot air strike, Shah asserted that the BJP government gave a "befitting reply" to the terrorists while claiming that the did not do so in the last 10 years of their tenure.

"The did the air strike in which the terrorists sleeping at their training camps were killed. We gave a befitting reply to terrorists. After this, there was a wave of happiness across the country. Victory processions were carried out everywhere. But, and his party became sad. His face and Prime Minister's (Imran Khan) face were almost the same (after the attack). Can the Congress protect our nation?" he said while continuing his tirade against Congress over security.

Shah claimed that the country was safe under the leadership of the He accused the Congress of adopting a soft approach on terrorists and did not give full freedom to the armed forces to retaliate when terror attacks took place in the country during its regime.

Lashing out at Conference leader over his pitch for a separate and for Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said, "A few days ago, a leader had said, ' Zindabad' and recently said that there should be a separate for But, Congress is silent on this."

Challenging the Congress to come clear on the issue, Shah asked him whether he will back such statements.

Raking up the Congress party's slogan 'Garibi Hatao' (eliminate poverty), Shah took a jibe at the Gandhi family and claimed that poverty did not reduce in the past so many years but a lot was done in this regard by the in just five years.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, the said, "In Uttarakhand, there used to be talks on scams. But, now people are talking about development. Modi government has taken strict action against those in the NH74 scam."

Highlighting the development works done by the BJP, Shah said that an all-weather road connecting the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples was under construction that will give a fillip to tourism.

"To connect the Char Dham by rail, the project has been approved by the Modi government and work has commenced. Under the Bharatmala project, 570 km of roadways are being constructed at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore," he added.

Uttarakhand, which has five Lok Sabha seats at stake, is scheduled to go to polling on April 11, which is the first phase of the Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

