Man creates fake website to tap Amazon's internet traffic, held

A fraudster was held on Sunday for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of e-commerce website Amazon to tap internet traffic generated during its "Big Billion Days" sales period.

Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) has arrested the man who created a fake website "Amazon Big Billion Day Sales".

The man has a record of being involved in such crimes. "Same accused was arrested earlier for creating a fake government website in the name of free laptop and free solar panel," CyPAD said in a press release.

The fake website also induced people to download an app which helped him earn Rs 6 per download.

The accused previously owned a very successful blog which gave him the idea of large-scale cheating by diverting internet traffic to his fake websites by impersonating government departments and big private companies.

US-based Amazon offers a hefty discount on products during its Big Billion Days sales period no special occasion and attracts massive internet users traffic.

