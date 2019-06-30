LPG cylinder to cost Rs 100 less in Delhi from tomorrow

In a respite to consumers, non-subsidised cooking gas cylinders (LPG) will cost Rs 100 less in Delhi, starting tomorrow.

According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), non-subsidised LPG gas cylinders will be available for Rs 637 per cylinder.

"The price of non-subsidised LPG in Delhi will decrease by Rs 100.50/cylinder w.e.f. 1st July 2019 based on LPG Prices in international market and USD-rupee exchange rate," IOC said in a press release.

Subsidised LPG cylinder will now come down to Rs 494.35 after the fresh rate revision.

The press release said: "As domestic LPG prices are subsidised by the government, the effective price after subsidy to the consumer will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder for the month of July."

The balance amount is borne as subsidy (Rs 142.65 per cylinder) by the central government and is being transferred to the Bank account of LPG consumers after purchase and delivery of a refill.

