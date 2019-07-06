Man held for fake bomb threats in Hyderabad

A 24-years-old man was arrested by the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Police on Saturday after he allegedly made a hoax bomb threat call here.

According to the police, the accused identified as KV Vishwanathan, a sales executive working with a private firm in the city, is a 'jilted lover.'

Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Inspector of Police, RGIA airport, said, "During the investigation, we got to know that the accused was drunk when he made the call."

He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody, the police added.

