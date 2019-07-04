Man involved in cow slaughter cases held in Sambal, UP

The police have arrested a man, who is an accused under the Cow Slaughter Act, following an encounter on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

"Our teams were conducting a check on Wednesday night. We got information that a criminal was going towards Hasanpur-Gehlua road. He was blocked by the police and he started firing in which a constable sustained bullet injuries. The police also fired at him in which he was wounded," Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad told reporters here.

The police have identified the man Naseem, a resident of Lali Sarai.

"Naseem has been booked under many cases of the Arms Act and the CS (Cow Slaughter) Act. He is also wanted under Nakhasa police station limits. A friend of Naseem is absconding. A vehicle and a weapon have been recovered from him. We are in touch with the police of other districts to enquire the cases against him," he said.

The police have admitted injured Naseem to hospital and charged him under sections 41/102 CrPC, 3/25 of Arms Act and Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

