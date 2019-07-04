TikTok withdraws plea after SC refuses to transfer cases relating to ban from Madras HC

Chinese video app TikTok on Thursday withdrew its petition after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea for transferring cases relating to ban on it from the Madras High Court to the apex court.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "We are not inclined to entertain this transfer petition. The Madras High Court can very well address all the issues."

The apex court had in April directed the Madras High Court to decide the plea of TikTok seeking interim relief of lifting the ban imposed by the high court. On April 24, the Madurai bench of the high court had lifted the ban on the video app but observed the matter would go on.

On April 4, the high court had banned the app due to the availability of "pornographic and inappropriate content" on the platform.

It had noted that through this app, children are being exposed to inappropriate content including pornography. Minors are also being exposed to strangers through this app, the court had said.

TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects.

