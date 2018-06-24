Man shares Ramdev's morphed photo in WhatsApp group, held by UP police

A 40-year old man was arrested by the on Saturday for posting guru Ramdev's morphed photograph in a WhatsApp group on the International Day.

The accused has been identified as Rahishudin, a native of Dadri village.

The accused was reportedly arrested from his house after a case under IT act was registered against him.

In the morphed image, can be seen lifting his leg while he is surrounded by a group of men.

Managing Director of and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna later took to Twitter to thank the

"Thank you for taking action against the man who defamed Baba through the objectionable photo," Balkrishna tweeted.

Meanwhile, SK Tijarawala, spokesperson for Patanjali Products, said: "Vulgar attempt to defame someone is as heinous as rape and an attack on modesty alike.