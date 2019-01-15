JUST IN
Man who jumped on Delhi Metro track dies

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

The man who jumped onto the rail track at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on Tuesday passed away.

The man was shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College here where he was declared 'brought dead'.

Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were temporarily suspended for a few hours.

Preliminary investigation had revealed that the man attempted to commit suicide.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 15:35 IST

