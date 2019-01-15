Sabarimala row: Review petitions unlikely to be heard Jan 22, says CJI

-
ALSO READ
Sabarimala tantri welcomes Supreme Court decision ???
Alphons welcomes SC decision to hear review petitions on its Sabarimala judgement review
SC to consider on Tuesday plea for the recall of Sabarimala verdict
Fresh pleas on Sabarimala will be heard after earlier review petitions are decided: SC
SC to hear review petitions on Sabarimala
-
The hearing of the Sabarimala review petitions in the Supreme Court may not take place on its scheduled date of January 22 as Justice Indu Malhotra is on medical leave and might be unavailable on that day.
"Constitution bench of the Supreme Court may not take up hearing on January 22 of petitions seeking review of judgment permitting women of all ages to enter Sabarimala Temple as Justice Indu Malhotra is on medical leave," Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi told the court.
Justice Malhotra, the lone woman judge in the five-member constitution bench, had expressed dissent over the quashing of restrictions on the entry of women into Sabarimala Temple, saying issues which have deep religious connotations should not be played with to maintain a secular atmosphere in the country.
On September 28, 2018, the Supreme Court had lifted the ban on the entry of women between 10 to 50 years into the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
Despite the apex court's ruling, a string of protests took place at the Sabarimala Temple and its surrounding areas in the state, as several women attempted to visit the shrine, only to be sent back by agitating devotees of Lord Ayyappa.
Lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara had mentioned the case before the top court and sought live streaming of hearing on the petitions seeking review of the apex court's judgement allowing all women inside the Temple.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU