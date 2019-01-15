JUST IN
BSF officer killed in sniper attack by Pak

ANI  |  Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] 

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer on Tuesday was killed in a sniper attack from across the border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The officer, identified as Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad, was evacuated to MH Satwari in Jammu where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a release issued by the BSF.

The incident took place at around 10:50 am when the BSF troops in Samba sector were carrying out border domination and were suddenly fired upon by Pakistani snipers, resulting in grievous injuries to Prasad.

The BSF has offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 15:20 IST

