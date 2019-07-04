Manchester City signs Rodri for 79 million euros

English club Manchester City signed Spanish midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid for a club-record transfer fee of 79 million dollars on Thursday.

The 23-year-old joins on a five-year to become Pep Guardiola's second signing of the summer.

A defensively minded midfielder who is most at home sitting in front of the back four, Rodri has earned a reputation as one of Europe's most exciting prospects.

"What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I'm looking forward to being part of such a talented squad," Manchester's official website quoted Rodri as saying.

"It is not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times. It is a style that excites me, as do the Club's ambitions," he added.

With the completion of the deal, he revealed his admiration for a club he believes is the perfect place to continue his development.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)