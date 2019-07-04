Gayle misses out on becoming Windies highest ODI run-scorer

Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle missed out on breaking former cricketer and compatriot Brian Lara's record of highest run-scorer in West Indies' final match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley on Thursday.

Gayle entered the match against Afghanistan with 10331 runs in the ODI cricket. The 39-year-old was just 17 runs shy of surpassing Lara's 10348 runs and become the highest run-scorer for West Indies.

However, Afghanistan pacer Dawlat Zadran denied the big-hitter to achieve the milestone as he got Gayle caught behind cheaply for seven. Now Gayle sits in the second place on West Indies highest run-scorer table with 10338 runs.

International Cricket Council (ICC) in a tweet gave a hint that this match was probably Gayle's last ODI appearance.

"Was that the last we've seen of Chris Gayle in ODIs? Will he have another chance to beat Brian Lara's ODI runs record for West Indies? Brian Lara 10,348 Chris Gayle 10,338," ICC tweeted.

West Indies' campaign in the 2019 edition of the World Cup came as a shock to cricket fans across the globe. Considered as the dark horse, the Men in Maroon could not convert their chances into victories. The Caribbean side sit in the ninth place on the 10-team World Cup standings.

