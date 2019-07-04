Sachin Tendulkar thanks Rayudu for his contribution to cricket

After Ambati Rayudu's retirement on Wednesday, former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar thanked Rayudu for his contribution to the cricket.

Tendulkar posted a picture on Twitter with Rayudu, both sharing an IPL trophy and wrote, "Thank you for all your contribution to Indian Cricket, Ambati. Have fond memories of spending time with you during your stint at Mumbai Indians. Wishing you all the best for your 2nd innings."

Tendulkar is currently mentoring Mumbai Indians and Rayudu was the vital member of the team for a long time.

Apart from Tendulkar, Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished Rayudu for his future and wrote, "Wish you the best going forward Ambati. You're a top man Ambati Rayudu."

Former India fast bowler Rudra Pratap Singh also congratulated Rayudu for his second innings after retirement and wrote on Twitter, "May you have a great 2nd innings Ambati Rayudu. I will always remember our good U19 days. Best wishes bro!"

The 33-year-old was a regular member in the Indian squad for the past one year and averaged 47.05 in the ODI format. He had been team's number four batsman since the Asia Cup last year. He had scored one century and four half-centuries since then.

Rayudu even scored 113-ball 90 in New Zealand earlier this year paving the way for India's victory. But he fell off the wagon of late as he was not able to replicate his good performances in the ODI series against Australia. The batsman played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.06.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)