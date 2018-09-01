Manipur: NIA seizes Rs 48 lakh in terror funding case

The Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized Rs 48 lakh in cash from a woman during an investigation into the activities of proscribed terrorist organisation (KCP).

The agency is investigating the March 2017 case under Sections 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act relating to the activities of the organisation.

The money was seized from K Pramodini, an employee of It was produced by Pramodini in the presence of independent witnesses. The amount belongs to N Sobita Devi, wife of accused Dr ( JNIMS Hospital, Imphal, Manipur).

The found out that the amount was handed over to Pramodini by for the purpose of concealing the terror funds which were collected by as part of his activities in support of proscribed organisation had arrested on July 6, for his active involvement in Search was conducted at that time in his house and Rs 40,03,000 in new currency and Rs 1,00,000 in old currency were also seized as proceeds of terrorism.

During the investigation of this case, accused persons Khoirom Ranjit Singh, of KCP, and his associates - and - had been arrested and chargesheet was filed on July 10 last year before the Special Court in Delhi. A supplementary charge sheet against Sanabam Inaobi Singh has also been filed in the instant case on May 24.

Further investigation in the case under Section 173(8) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is continuing.

