Cold, foggy Sunday morning in Delhi

It was a cold and foggy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum recorded at 5.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the office said.

The overall air quality of the city remained in the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 218 as per the System of Air Quality and Forecasting.

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day," an (IMD) said.

The maximum is likely to hover around 19 degrees

At least 13 trains heading to the capital city were delayed on Sunday morning due to fog.

At 8.30 a.m., humidity was recorded 100 per cent while visibility was at 400 metres.

Saturday's maximum and minimum was recorded three notches below the average at 19.2 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

--IANS

akk/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)