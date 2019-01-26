100% chances of hacking EVMs, says Chandrababu Naidu

Stating that there are 100% chances of hacking EVMs, Minister N. Chandrababu on Saturday said the of should either go for counting of VVPAT slips or revert to the old ballot paper system.

The (TDP) asked his party MPs to raise the issue during the Budget session of Parliament, beginning January 31.

Addressing the here, he said since many political parties raised their doubts about the Machines (EVMs), the should take note of such complaints.

He said the poll body should either ensure counting of 100% slips of VVPAT (Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail) or revert to the ballot paper system.

said like any technology, the EVM could also be misused and it was easy for those writing the software to hack it. He said that since is only a referee, it should not enforce a system in which the political parties have no trust.

He asked party MPs to oppose the use of EVMs in the coming during the Parliament session.

told reporters that the party would oppose the Centre's move to introduce a full-fledged Budget for 2019-20. "How can a government which has a mandate for just two months present the Budget for the entire financial year?" he asked.

asked TDP MPs to put pressure on the NDA government to present only a vote-on-account budget.

