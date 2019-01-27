PM Modi to address nation in 1st 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2019

is all set to address the nation in the 52nd episode of his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme on Sunday.

The radio podcast, which is the first one in 2019, will be broadcasted on the entire network of Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 am. The programme will also be streamed on the channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.

In addition, will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR's website AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

The through his address on the radio aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis and inform them about the initiatives of the Government and also seeks the support of the common man in nation building and governance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)