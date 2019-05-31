Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief accused of sexual harassment

The of has been accused of and misconduct by two former members of the private staff.

According to Business Insider, Liam Booth, a former agent, is also accused of making racist, homophobic, and transphobic comments. He has been put on administrative leave until the matter is resolved.

The former members allege that Booth repeatedly made racist remarks about Zuckerberg's Asian American wife, They further allege that repeated complaints were ignored by Brian Mosteller, another one of Zuckerberg's key aides.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)