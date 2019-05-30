MediaTek announces world's first 5G integrated mobile chipset

At the Computex 2019, MediaTek announced the first-ever mobile chipset that comes with built-in 5G.
The integrated 5G chipset boasts 7nm process and is integrated with the previously announced Helio M70 5G modem to power the first wave of high-end 5G smartphones, the official release noted.
The multi-mode chipset includes Arm's Cortex-A77 CPU, Mali-G77 GPU, and MediaTek's most advanced AI processing unit (APU). The new chipset will be in Q3 of 2019 and power devices by Q1 of 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
