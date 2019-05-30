MediaTek announces world's first 5G integrated mobile chipset

At the 2019, announced the first-ever mobile chipset that comes with built-in

The integrated chipset boasts 7nm process and is integrated with the previously announced M70 modem to power the first wave of high-end 5G smartphones, the official release noted.

The multi-mode chipset includes Arm's Cortex-A77 CPU, Mali-G77 GPU, and MediaTek's most advanced AI processing unit (APU). The new chipset will be in Q3 of 2019 and by Q1 of 2020.

