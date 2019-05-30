US schools to start using facial recognition

is going to help schools in the US identify sex offenders.

According to News, starting June 3, the will kick start its Aegis system as part of a pilot project. The district has eight schools.

system will track sex offenders, students, and staff who have been suspended from school, and credible threats to student safety. The project is expected to be broadly operational by September 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)