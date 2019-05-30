US schools to start using facial recognition

-
Facial recognition technology is going to help schools in the US identify sex offenders.
According to BuzzFeed News, starting June 3, the Lockport City School District will kick start its Aegis system as part of a pilot project. The district has eight schools.
The Aegis system will track sex offenders, students, and staff who have been suspended from school, and credible threats to student safety. The project is expected to be broadly operational by September 2019.
