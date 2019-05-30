JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Google Maps rolls out tool to check speed limits in more than 40 countries

MediaTek announces world's first 5G integrated mobile chipset
Business Standard

US schools to start using facial recognition

ANI  |  Others 

Facial recognition technology is going to help schools in the US identify sex offenders.

According to BuzzFeed News, starting June 3, the Lockport City School District will kick start its Aegis system as part of a pilot project. The district has eight schools.

The Aegis system will track sex offenders, students, and staff who have been suspended from school, and credible threats to student safety. The project is expected to be broadly operational by September 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 22:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU