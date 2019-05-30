JUST IN
Business Standard

Google to allow enterprise users to skip Chrome's ad-blocking

ANI  |  Others 

Google Chrome enterprise users will be unaffected by the company's proposed Manifest V3 for the browser extensions that would stop ad-blockers from working.

Chrome software security engineer Chris Palmer explained in a tweet that the new declarative Net Request API is not going to break content blockers, Engadget reports.

Google further said that blocking will be available to enterprise users of Chrome who will be able to block unwanted content as they do now.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 22:54 IST

