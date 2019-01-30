Markets open in green territory with Sensex up 108 points

Indian shares opened mildly in the green on Wednesday with the S&P BSE Sensex up 108 points at 35,701 at 10
The Nifty 50 was also ruling 24 points high at 10,676.
Among the early gainers were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Steel and HCL Tech. Market experts said good results from Bajaj Finance and HDFC saw short covering and value buying.
Asian indices too showed positive rings as markets stabilised after seeing strong flows into equities. However, US-China trade talks are going to be the next catalyst for equities going forward.
In US markets, Apple shares rose 5.7 per cent at opening on Tuesday as the iPhone maker reported sharp growth in its services business.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU