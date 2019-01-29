Chennai witnessed Mahaprabhu Ji's yoga camp with Yogacharya Amit Dev

An exclusive Yoga session was organised by Yoga Sabha at Shree Govardhan Nath ji Ki Haveli at Anna Nagar, Chennai from 22nd January 2019 till 26th January 2019 to mark the Mahaprabhu ji under the guidance of Yogacharya as updated by the Shri Ramesh Bhattad, Balasubraman, Gen and Guru Kiran Kanth, of the Yoga Sabha (Regd.), all trustees of - and Samy Kandaguru Sitthar, Patron of - Tamil Nadu.

It saw people including school and college students, working professionals, young and old alike participate in the Yoga event. They performed various Yoga asanas and breathing exercises from 7:30 am to 9:30 am in presence of instruction team. A is also being conducted by the devotees of Tamil Nadu Yoga Sabha (Regd.) for yoga enthusiasts during these days.

The ongoing camp started on 22nd and will go on till 26th January 2019. The is open for people of all age groups, ethnicity, religion and gender. The focus will be on a cure for common ailments with yogic practices like Shatkarma which revolves around purification of the body, couple of was taught to the participants such as Sutraneti, Jalneti, Ghrit Neti Jalpan etc. practically which effect in a very therapeutic effect on migrance, sinus, eye sight, paralysis, concerns.

A Yoga demonstration was held for Metro Zone premium residents which has approximately 750 families, during the sports activity conducted on 26th Yogacharya was honoured as Chief at the event, and medals and certificated were awarded through him.

Tamil Nadu Yoga Sabha (Regd.), a part of the Guru Parampara incepted with the birth of Mahaprabhu Ramlal Bhagwan in 1888, has organised Yoga Camps across the world under the guidance of Yogacharya The success of the recent camps at and has bagged global attention among Yoga communities in the west. His vision is to conduct camps in and the US, this year.

Yogacharya Amit Dev has practiced Yoga from a very young age and is enthusiastic about spreading the message of peace through Yoga, along with its many unexplored benefits. Yoga, according to him, is a panacea for a lot of ailments that humans face today. He thinks of it not as a mere physical exercise but as a path leading to union with the divine. It increases the power of concentration, enhances willpower and above all, instills faith in God, according to him.

Yogacharya Amit Dev, fifth in line in the lineage of yoga gurus at Tamil Nadu Yoga Sabha (Regd.), is preceded by his grandfather and third Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev and Swami Surender Dev Ji Maharaj, his father and the fourth who were radical yoga proponents. The focus of the organisation is to take Mahaprabhu Ji's Yoga to the world, which is purest form of Vedic Yoga.

The Ashram is also active in conducting research programmes in yogic health care and meditation and has helped hundreds of patients find solutions to health problems. The organisation has many centres across the globe. Based out of Delhi, the organisation has 17 state units and 70 district centres where followers come for treatments and follow ups.

