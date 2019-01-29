Stocks subdued with Sensex down 109 points

Indian shares opened on a weak note on Tuesday in line with Asian indices.
At 11:00 hrs, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 109.46 points at 35,547 while the Nifty 50 slipped 30.3 points at 10,631.
Among the losers were GAIL, Powergrid and HCL Tech. However, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy and JSW Steel gained some ground.
Market experts said investor sentiment is weak due to pessimism over some heavyweight Q3 corporate results and impending general elections due in April.
Across Asia Pacific, all indices took a hit after the US Justice Department uncovered indictments against Huawei, China's top telecom equipment maker, accusing it of bank and wire fraud to evade Iran sanctions and conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile US Inc.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its forecast for global growth this year citing the US-China trade war.
