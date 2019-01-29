Stocks subdued with Sensex down 109 points

Indian shares opened on a weak note on Tuesday in line with Asian indices.

At 11:00 hrs, the was down 109.46 points at 35,547 while the slipped 30.3 points at 10,631.

Among the losers were GAIL, Powergrid and However, Adani Ports, Dr and gained some ground.

Market experts said investor sentiment is weak due to pessimism over some heavyweight Q3 corporate results and impending due in April.

Across Asia Pacific, all indices took a hit after the uncovered indictments against Huawei, China's top telecom equipment maker, accusing it of and wire fraud to evade sanctions and conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile US Inc.

The (IMF) has cut its forecast for global growth this year citing the US- trade war.

