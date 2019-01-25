Maruti Suzuki reports sharp dip in Q3 earnings

on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,489 crore during the third quarter ending December 2018, down 17.2 per cent as compared to Rs 1,799 crore in the last corresponding quarter.

The revenue from operations stood at Rs 19,668 crore as compared to Rs 19,283 crore during October to December 2017.

The company reported sales of 428,643 vehicles in Q3 of 2018, marking a marginal decline of 0.6 per cent over the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

recently announced a price hike of up to Rs 10,000 for select models to offset the adverse impact of foreign exchange rates and an increase in commodity prices.

Its shares crashed nearly 9 per cent in intra-day trading and closed at Rs 6,516.35 on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)