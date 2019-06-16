Massive blackouts leave 55 million people without electricity in S America

South American like Argentina, Paraguay, and were left in a complete blackout on Sunday due to a "massive failure" in an electrical interconnection system, according to which is a Buenos Aires-based distributor.

Quoting Edesur, reported that parts of and were also hit by the massive outage.

While power has been partially restored in Uruguay, the company in its latest update removed the Latin American nation, along with Paraguay, from its latest list of affected It is unclear as to how many residents have had their restored in the two

The "collapse" in its system occurred at around 7 am on Sunday morning, said in a statement.

In a tweet, the company confirmed that electricity has been restored to 7,00,000 customers in Buenos Aires' Caballito. "Standardization work is ongoing and could take all of Sunday," the company added.

"We prioritise the attention of electro-dependent users, but due to the seriousness of the failure in the we recommend attending a hospital if necessary," the company also tweeted, adding that the restoration of power to hospitals and health centres is being prioritised.

Citizens have claimed that it is nothing like anything they've ever seen before.

"The funny part is that we don't have electricity, but we have internet in our phones," from the capital told

has claimed that electricity has been restored to parts of western Uruguay, which border along with some southern regions like

The cause of the failure is being investigated. has launched an "emergency operational plan" to combat the situation.

Argentina, Uruguay, and are home to around 55 million people, who are currently facing the blackout.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)