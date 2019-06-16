PM Modi appreciates as the world gathers to celebrate yoga

on Sunday noted the efforts being undertaken by Indian missions across the in the run-up to the International Day of which will be celebrated on June 21.

"Across all continents, the #YogaDay2019 celebrations have begun with immense fervour. I urge you all to join the Day programmes in your respective nations and enrich the programmes with your participation," tweeted.

Replying to most tweets put out by Indian missions in different parts of the regarding Yoga Day celebrations, the urged people to adopt a healthier lifestyle by taking to the discipline.

"Among the most beautiful aspects of Yoga is that it is easy to practice and convenient too. All you need is some empty space and a mat! People across all age groups can practice it. Glad that is marking #YogaDay2019 with enthusiasm," the leader tweeted.

" and enjoy long-standing civilisational ties. The fervour towards Yoga is heartening to note. Yoga is a passport to better health and a stronger mind. #YogaDay2019," he also stated.

" is a city associated with culture and tradition. Happy to see Yoga find the place of pride and people practising Yoga near the iconic #YogaDay2019," the leader further tweeted.

International Yoga Day was started after Modi, in 2104, suggested it in his speech at the The members of the Assembly chose June 21 to mark the day as it is the longest day of the year.

The and other organisations mark this day each year with multiple events and guests from across the globe.

Gearing up for the festivities, the has been posting animated videos of himself in instructional yoga videos on The latest video on June 16 shows Modi's animated avatar performing the Bhujangasana or the cobra pose.

He will be leading the main event of the fifth International Yoga Day in Ranchi, in which over 30,000 people are expected to participate.

Several Indian Embassies in countries like Russia, Nepal, France, amongst others, have already started festivities leading up to the on June 21.

