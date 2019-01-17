JUST IN
MasterCard tweaks policy to disable auto-billing after free trials

ANI  |  New York [United States] 

We all have had at least one instance of subscribing to some service which is free for a trial period but forgot to unsubscribe before the billing begins. MasterCard is now changing how these things work, for the better.

The financial company has introduced a new policy as part of which, merchants will no longer be able to auto-bill you even if you forget to hit 'unsubscribe', Engadget reported.

The merchants will now be required to get authorization from the user through text or email notification before charging them. It will also require them to provide users with monthly updates with pricing and clear instructions on how to cancel any subscription.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019.

