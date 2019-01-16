SRBC announces world's first commercial flight using sustainable fuel on Etihad Airways

The Sustainable Bioenergy Research Consortium (SBRC) on Wednesday announced the world's first commercial flight using locally produced sustainable fuel on an 787 powered by GE's engines.

A non-profit entity established by that is part of of Science and Technology, SBRC stated that the flight from to marked a major milestone in the development of clean and alternative fuel to reduce carbon emissions. The initiative also addresses security in the UAE through the farming of seafood as a core element in the process.

The SBRC partners have been working together to prove the concept of a comprehensive that is centred around the Seawater and Agriculture System (SEAS). This is a synergistic industrial platform that supports the sector, the and gas industry, production and the creation of a new agricultural alternative in the UAE.

of Climate Change and Dr said, "The UAE's visionary leadership is strongly committed to positioning the country as a global hub for innovation and sustainability. In this context, productive cross-disciplinary public-private partnerships are crucial to fuelling research and development efforts and creating game-changing innovations that enable a more sustainable future."

"Deep decarbonisation of has a ripple effect on security and climate action. Clean, alternative fuels are an innovative and to significantly reducing harmful carbon emissions. The UAE is proud to be a pioneer in this domain," he asserted.

of State for Mariam bint said, "This proof of concept is a ground-breaking development that addresses the challenges of energy, water and food security - three elements that are inextricably linked and which form a nexus, meaning that actions in any one area have an impact in the others. What is particularly exciting about the SEAS is that it is an initiative that supports multiple platforms; aviation, and gas and agriculture. It is an important specialised initiative under the aquaculture umbrella, with the UAE recognising that this sector represents one of the best uses of what is the region's most precious resource and has consequently established its aquaculture sector with an investment of more than AED 100 million to develop hatcheries and fish farms."

has been at the forefront of aviation biofuel research in the region and this marks the first time that a flight has been operated on fuel derived from plants grown in saltwater.

Etihad Aviation Group said: "This is a significant milestone for the UAE and its key industries. Etihad is fully committed to this project which demonstrates a successful proof of concept that is local, viable, cost-effective and sustainable.

"Decarbonisation is important across the aviation industry and, together with our partners, Etihad is proud to be at the forefront of this pioneering new research," Douglas added.

Sustainable fuel for the flight was derived from in Salicornia plants, which were grown on the two-hectare SEAS farm in The SEAS is the world's first desert ecosystem designed to produce fuel and food in saltwater. Fish and shrimp raised at the facility provide nutrients for the plants as well as contribute to the UAE's

of of Science and Dr said: "The landmark achievement by the SBRC, part of at Khalifa University, and partners marks a new beginning for the use of clean fuel for is proud to be part of the consortium, driving research and innovation, while contributing to creating a sustainable biofuel value chain, supporting the UAE's strategic objectives in the and "

"The collaboration partners and researchers have contributed significantly to achieve this success and we believe the use of biofuel for this commercial flight will make a compelling statement that impacts stakeholders in the aviation, and transportation sectors, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)