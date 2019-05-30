Max Bupa launches various initiatives to provide aid to Odisha cyclone victims

Max - one of India's leading - has launched various initiatives and measures to support its customers and partners in the region, as an aftermath of the devastation due to

Max pledges to stand by its customers and the Govt. of during this tough time to take every possible step to provide aid to the cyclone victims and help them resurrect their lives.

In compliance with the IRDAI directive to expedite all eligible claim requests from and the neighbouring states, Max has taken swift action to set up teams in the region to fasten the claims process and support the customers in the best possible manner.

has appointed nodal care officers in the cyclone-affected regions in order to assist the people and its customers in claim and service related queries and issues. The nodal care officers will also help in timely settlement of all eligible claims.

Further, in order to expedite the verification of claim requests, has set up claim service camps at its branch locations in order to expedite query and grievance resolution and claim settlement. The claim service camps will be set up fortnightly for a period of three months to assist the customers to file their claims.

Moreover, keeping with its 30 minutes cashless claims promise, will process all the eligible claim requests from Odisha on a cashless basis and on priority. Also, all the eligible reimbursement claim requests from cyclone-affected areas will be processed on priority within 48 hours of receiving all relevant information documents and investigation reports, to ensure the customers get timely medical assistance.

"As a customer-centric brand, Max Bupa has always cared for its people and strived its best to extend support whenever there is a need. This time, Odisha has been affected by this devastating cyclone and we are going all out to help our customers and partners in the best way possible. We are working in line with IRDAI's guidelines to expedite all claim requests from the region and will ensure that we pay all legitimate claims in the quickest possible turnaround time", said Ashish Mehrotra, MD and CEO,

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)