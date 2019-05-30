Sofy launches India's first cool napkin - 'Sofy COOL' for an irritation free period

Sofy, Unicharm's leading brand, has unveiled the cool ' COOL' in The product comes with a revolutionary " Technology" which gives a feeling of coolness for an "Irritation Free Period". The believes in providing innovative solutions to their consumers which helps to achieve their dreams even during their periods.

With the changing lifestyles, young girls are becoming more aware of their menstrual hygiene and look for advanced products to satisfy their needs.

According to Sofy's research, 68 per cent of consumers have a feeling of irritation from their sanitary napkins during periods. They look for products that can help them get them rid of the feeling of irritation, warmth and stuffiness. recognised this as one of the top needs for the females and launched the new product " Cool" that gives the feeling of coolness for an irritation-free period.

It also has a 'Deep Absorbent Sheet' that prevents leakage along with the unique innovation of " Technology" which gives a long-lasting cool effect. Through this new launch, Sofy plans to fulfil both the functional and the emotional need gap of leakage and irritation free period. It also has a cool water fragrance that gives a feeling of freshness for a long time.

Sofy unveiled the 'Keep It Cool' campaign which they launched through a series of digital films with Bhumi Padnekar, Barkha Singh and Namrata Purohit. The campaign captures small instances that women face in their day to day life and how SOFY helps them during their period.

"As a brand, we are invested in understanding our consumers and their needs. Our research says that the top three factors that cause irritation during periods are stickiness, itching and sweating. To address these issues and give girls an irritation-free period, we launched that gives a mild cooling sensation and persisting comfort for a long period of time. is a product that will not only help women stay comfortable during periods but also help them achieve their dreams and aspirations", said Yuji Ikeda, of

