Zoomcar brings 100 per cent off on car rentals with its 'LoveYouBack' initiative

has completed six years into promoting self-drive and solutions in On its 6th year anniversary, it has come up with a ground-breaking new offer to the country into a wave of services. Under its new 'LoveYouBack' sale, is giving 100 per cent off on all self-drive bookings made on 29-30-31st May for booking period from 8th June to 25th Nov.

This means users get the ride for free. Apart from the whopping 100 per cent off, the cornerstone of the sale event is the fact that customers get to avail the offer with zero cancellation charges! which basically immunes them against any kind of loss even if they do advance booking for any period between June'19 to Nov'19 but then cancel it owing to change of plans.

Apart from Zoomcar's gigantic offer, free flight vouchers from Flights and experiential holiday vouchers from are up for grab. Not only that, there's an assured discount hamper of Rs 10,000/- from partners like OYO, Flipkart, Titan, Cleartrip and on every booking.

"Six years really fly! For Zoomcar, it's been an incredible journey since we pioneered the concept of self-drive rentals in From our first city in 2013 to our 47th city in 2019, we've served over 7 million transactions. Nearly 5 million individuals have experienced a over this time. Simply put, this journey wouldn't have been possible without our esteemed customer base" said Greg Moran, Founder and CEO, Zoomcar.

"To help show our appreciation, we're giving back a healthy dose of self-drive love in the form of a special anniversary sale to commemorate 6 years on the road. From May 29-31st, we're opening up our vast inventory ever to self-drive enthusiasts to avail 100 per cent off on every car booking they make for the booking period between 8th June till 25th Nov, a once in a generation offers across the board", he added.

