Maxwell opens up about his bowling and batting strategies

has been up his skills to bowl as many dot balls as he can and limit to bowl 'boundary balls' to create pressure on the batsman.

"Try not to get hit for six most of the time. For me, I suppose, a lot of the time that I bowl, I just try to limit the boundary balls. As long as I'm doing that, if they hit some good shots off my bowling, I'm not too fazed," ICC quoted Maxwell, as saying.

"If I'm limiting the boundary balls and giving myself the best chance to squeeze a few dot balls, bowl a couple of tight overs, it might create a bit of pressure at the other end," he added.

After competing with and and registering victory over both, Maxwell decided to go to England instead of participating in the to tune himself for His county stint included six List A games with Lancashire at the One-Day Cup.

"I think it's important for me to just bowl in a partnership with someone. That's probably the clarity I have in my role, and it's something I did a bit in [against Pakistan] and and started to get a few more overs, a bit more consistency... To have that continue into my time at Lancashire, where I got plenty of time at the crease, you get that rhythm, you get that feel of the ball coming out consistently," he said.

"You need that as a part-time bowler, to have that consistency of time at the crease and get a few of the cobwebs out, I suppose," Maxwell added.

Moreover, Maxwell does not want to deliver through just as he also wants to stand on the pitch till the end to make sure his team wins.

While talking about his role in the team, Maxwell said: "I suppose my role in the team is to adapt to whatever start we have, whether it be we get off to a flyer or we've lost a few early wickets. It's just to adapt to whatever I get thrown into."

"I just want to have an impact on games in a really positive way and be able to control the back end. I have expectations on myself to finish off games and be the guy who's standing there at the end of the game and making sure that we win the game," he added.

will face for their first clash on June 1.

