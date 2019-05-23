32 teams to play in World Cup 2022, confirms FIFA

FIFA, on Wednesday, confirmed that they will be sticking to a 32-team 2022 in while dismissing the plans for a 48-team

"In line with the conclusions of the feasibility study approved by the Council at its last meeting, and have jointly explored all possibilities to increase the number of participant teams from 32 to 48 teams by involving neighbouring countries at the 2022," FIFA said in a statement.

"Following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders, it was concluded that under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now," it added.

FIFA said that they jointly assessed the feasibility of a 48-team World Cup and after the completion of the analysis they decided that the decision could not be taken before the deadline of June, hence, they decided not to pursue the option.

"Additionally, FIFA and Qatar have once again explored the feasibility of Qatar hosting a 48-team tournament by in particular lowering certain key FIFA requirements. A joint analysis, in this respect, concluded that due to the advanced stage of preparations and the need for a detailed assessment of the potential logistical impact on the host country, more time would be required and a decision could not be taken before the deadline of June. It was, therefore, decided not to further pursue this option," FIFA said.

"The Qatar 2022 will, therefore, remain as originally planned with 32 teams and no proposal will be submitted at the next on 5 June," it added.

