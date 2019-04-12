Mayawati accuses BJP of electoral malpractice, urges EC to take necessary action

After the first phase of on April 11, (BSP) on Friday attacked the accusing it of engaging in electoral malpractice.

took to micro-blogging site and said that "with voters rejecting the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, they have now decided to gain victory not by vote but by notes, EVM rigging, abuse of police/administration, and by getting the election staff to register vote for them."

The BSP supremo also urged the to take cognisance of what the saffron party has been resorting to so that the remaining six phases of elections could be free and fair.

"If the common man's faith in democracy is to be preserved, then it is the constitutional responsibility of the to take cognisance of the matter and take urgent measures so that the elections of the next phase can be free and fair," she added.

