Amit Shah should apologise for NRC remark: Kerala Christian Forum

-
ALSO READ
Zero tolerance towards terrorism, will go to any extent for country's security: Amit Shah
Should we throw bombs or hold talks with those who kill our jawans, asks Amit Shah
Name your PM candidate, Shah asks grand alliance
Citizenship Bill vital: Amit Shah
'Mahagathbandhan' can't keep country safe: Amit Shah
-
The Kerala Christian Forum on Friday demanded an apology from Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah for his statement on the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), citing that "it was a direct attack on the identity and integrity of the nation as a secular state".
On Thursday, Shah had said, "We will ensure implementation of NRC in the country. We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs."
"We hope that Amit Shah and BJP tender an apology to the nation and especially to the minority communities of the country, which has felt persecuted by the statement," the forum said in a statement on Friday.
NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951 and is being updated currently for the state of Assam to weed out illegal immigrants.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU