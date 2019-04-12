JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Amit Shah should apologise for NRC remark: Kerala Christian Forum

One-third of cancer patients take complementary and alternative medicines
Business Standard

Uttarakhand: BJP leaders booked for clicking selfies in poll booths

ANI  |  Politics 

Eleven people, including four leaders, have been booked for taking selfies inside polling booths in various cities Uttarakhand on Thursday during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

As per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, carrying a mobile phone or clicking photos inside a polling booth is strictly prohibited.

"Clicking pictures of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) or a selfie with it amounts to the breach of voting privacy and cases against these people have been registered for the same offence," Saujanya, the Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand state informed ANI.

Voting for all five parliamentary constituencies in the state took place on Thursday. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 12:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU