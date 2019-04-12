Uttarakhand: BJP leaders booked for clicking selfies in poll booths

Eleven people, including four leaders, have been booked for taking selfies inside polling booths in various cities on Thursday during the first phase of elections.

As per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, carrying a mobile phone or clicking photos inside a polling booth is strictly prohibited.

"Clicking pictures of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) or a with it amounts to the breach of voting privacy and cases against these people have been registered for the same offence," Saujanya, the of state informed ANI.

Voting for all five parliamentary constituencies in the state took place on Thursday. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

